JUST IN
Dish TV Chairman Jawahar Goel to vacate office at ensuing AGM in Sept
Adani Electricity invests Rs 500 cr for smart meter installations in Mumbai
VIL shareholders approve Moondra as CEO; Takkar becomes non-exec director
Zomato launches 'intercity legends', now order from anywhere in India
Tata Steel infuses around Rs 54 cr in TSML via additional shares
TaMo completes acquisition of Marcopolo's stake in Tata Marcopolo Motors
New pricing model aiming to prune jet fuel cost by 15% likely in two months
CEO's advice to freshers to work 18 hours a day sparks huge outrage
Govt terminates Ranganathan as GAIL director; repatriates him to ED post
Nazara Tech acquires US-based WildWorks for Rs 82 cr in all-cash deal
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Promoters to infuse Rs 800 cr into Inox Wind by subscribing debt
Business Standard

MSH aims to onboard 10,000 start-ups from 3,000 currently in next 3-4 years

MSH has launched schemes with total corpus of Rs 700 crore, intends to bring corporate and national start-up mentorship ecosystems on a single digital platform

Topics
IT ministry | tech start-ups | STPI

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Start-ups
MSH is partnered with 20 corporate accelerators across the country to run accelerator programmes for start-ups, revealed AK Garg, Senior Director of MeitY.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) plans to increase the number of tech start-ups supported under the MeitY Start-Up Hub (MSH) from 3,000 currently to 10,000 in the coming 3-4 years, the Ministry said in an interactive session organized by MSH on Tuesday.

MSH was created as a national platform focused on promoting technology innovation, start-ups and the creation of intellectual properties, the Ministry said in a statement.

MSH has launched schemes with a total corpus of about Rs 700 crore to aid start-ups in the country, said AK Garg, Senior Director of MeitY. He added that MSH intends to bring the corporate and national start-up mentorship ecosystems together on a single digital platform.

Currently, MSH is partnered with 20 corporate accelerators across the country to run accelerator programmes for start-ups, revealed Garg.

MeitY has also boosted the capabilities of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) to support start-ups through the Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS), Garg added. Twelve STPI centres in tier-2 locations are currently supporting some 300 start-ups.

Twenty-six Centres of Excellence (CoE) with state and industry partnerships have been established nationwide to support targeted entrepreneurship in various sectors, the Ministry revealed.

Under the Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs (TIDE) scheme, MeitY established 51 individual centres and institutes of higher learning and research, said Garg. “A total funding of around Rs 51 lakh from the government is available to each start-up under this scheme,” he added.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary of MeitY said, “We would like to see each one of you to be our next unicorns in the coming years,” he said addressing the start-ups attending the session.

These announcements came after PM Narendra Modi launched the deeptech start-up platform Digital India GENESIS (Gen-Next Support for Innovative Start-ups) last month to scale up and sustain the tech ecosystem.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on IT ministry

First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 21:48 IST

`
.