Mubadala picks up 1.4% stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 6,247.5 cr

-
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to buy 1.85% stake in Jio Platforms for 9093.6 crore
Mubadala in advanced talks to invest up to $1 bn in Reliance Retail: Report
Facebook to Mubadala: Investors queue up for stake in Jio Platforms
Reliance looks at Nasdaq listing for Jio Platforms; IPO likely by 2021
After Facebook, Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,656 cr in Reliance Jio Platforms
-
Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co will invest Rs 6,247.5 crore for a 1.4 per cent stake in Reliance Retail, the Indian firm said on Thursday.
"The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore," Reliance said in a statement.
This is Mubadala's second significant investment in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after it put in $1.2 billion in Jio Platforms earlier this year.
“I am happy to welcome Mubadala as a valued investor in Reliance Retail Ventures. We value the partnership with a knowledge-rich organization like Mubadala and acknowledge their confidence in our mission to strengthen the core of India’s retail sector – the millions of small retailers, merchants and shopkeepers – through the power of technology. Mubadala’s investment and guidance will be an invaluable support in this journey," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.
Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, said: "We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Reliance Industries through this investment in Reliance Retail Ventures. Their vision is the inclusive transformation of India’s consumer economy through the power of digitization, creating opportunities and market access for millions of small businesses across the country, and we are committed to supporting the company’s continuing development."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU