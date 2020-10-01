Mubadala picks up 1.4% stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 6,247.5 cr

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co will invest Rs 6,247.5 crore for a 1.4 per cent stake in Reliance Retail, the Indian firm said on Thursday.

"The investment values at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore," Reliance said in a statement.





This is Mubadala's second significant investment in a subsidiary after it put in $1.2 billion in Jio Platforms earlier this year.

“I am happy to welcome Mubadala as a valued investor in Ventures. We value the partnership with a knowledge-rich organization like Mubadala and acknowledge their confidence in our mission to strengthen the core of India’s retail sector – the millions of small retailers, merchants and shopkeepers – through the power of technology. Mubadala’s investment and guidance will be an invaluable support in this journey," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, said: "We are pleased to deepen our relationship with through this investment in Ventures. Their vision is the inclusive transformation of India’s consumer economy through the power of digitization, creating opportunities and market access for millions of small businesses across the country, and we are committed to supporting the company’s continuing development."