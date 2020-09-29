JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Maharashtra police force reports 215 new Covid cases, tally now at 23,033
Business Standard

Hurun India Rich list 2020: Mukesh Ambani tops for 9th consecutive year

India's business tycoon Mukesh Ambani continues to top the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list 2020 for the ninth consecutive year with a total wealth of Rs 6,58,400 crore

Topics
Mukesh Ambani | Hurun rich list | IIFL

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

#11 Shapoor Pallonji Mistry, Shapoor Pallonji (Wealth: Rs 76,000 crore)

#11 Shapoor Pallonji Mistry, Shapoor Pallonji (Wealth: Rs 76,000 crore)
1 / 11
 

 

#10 Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, Shapoor Pallonji (Wealth: Rs 76,000 crore)

#10 Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, Shapoor Pallonji (Wealth: Rs 76,000 crore)
2 / 11
 

 

#9 Dilip Shanghvi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Wealth: Rs 84,000 crore)

#9 Dilip Shanghvi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Wealth: Rs 84,000 crore)
3 / 11
 

 

#8 Uday Kotak, Kotak Mahindra Bank (Wealth: Rs 87,000 crore)

#8 Uday Kotak, Kotak Mahindra Bank (Wealth: Rs 87,000 crore)
4 / 11
 

 

#7 Radhakishan Damani, Avenue Supermarts (Wealth: Rs 87,200 crore)

#7 Radhakishan Damani, Avenue Supermarts (Wealth: Rs 87,200 crore)
5 / 11
 

 

#6 Cyrus S Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India (Wealth: Rs 94,300 crore)

#6 Cyrus S Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India (Wealth: Rs 94,300 crore)
6 / 11
 

 

#5 Azim Premji, Wipro (Wealth: Rs 1,14,400 crore)

#5 Azim Premji, Wipro (Wealth: Rs 1,14,400 crore)
7 / 11
 

 

#4 Gautam Adani, Adani (Wealth: Rs 1,40,200 crore)

#4 Gautam Adani, Adani (Wealth: Rs 1,40,200 crore)
8 / 11
 

 

#3 Shiv Nadar, HCL (Wealth: Rs 1,41,700 crore)

#3 Shiv Nadar, HCL (Wealth: Rs 1,41,700 crore)
9 / 11
 

 

#2 Hinduja Brothers, Hinduja group (Wealth: Rs 1,43,700 crore)

#2 Hinduja Brothers, Hinduja group (Wealth: Rs 1,43,700 crore)
10 / 11
 

 

#1 Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries (Wealth: Rs 6,58,400 crore)

#1 Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries (Wealth: Rs 6,58,400 crore)
11 / 11
 

 


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, September 29 2020. 14:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.