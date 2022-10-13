JUST IN
PhysicsWallah makes acquisitions to foray into govt job prep, print books
India Inc's fundraising from overseas falls sharply in Sep quarter: Data
Multiple triggers to help Westlife Development maintain outperformance

Sales uptick in dine-in and delivery channels, new products and gradual royalty hikes are positives

Ram Prasad Sahu 

McDonald's
The company had surprised the Street in the June quarter with same store sales growth of 97 per cent y-o-y and a three year compounded annual growth rate of 11-12 per cent

With a return of just under 40 per cent over the last three months, Westlife Development has been the best-performing quick service restaurant (QSR) stock in this period. Going ahead, expectations of operational outperformance, new addition to its food portfolio, gradual increase in royalty rates (instead of sharper increase in the 2026-27 financial year or FY27) were some of the triggers for the rally. Brokerages have upgraded the earnings estimates of the company by 3-17 per cent for FY23 and FY24 to account for the improvement in multiple parametres.

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 20:27 IST

