Multiple triggers to help Westlife Development maintain outperformance

With a return of just under 40 per cent over the last three months, Westlife Development has been the best-performing quick service restaurant (QSR) stock in this period. Going ahead, expectations of operational outperformance, new addition to its food portfolio, gradual increase in royalty rates (instead of sharper increase in the 2026-27 financial year or FY27) were some of the triggers for the rally. Brokerages have upgraded the earnings estimates of the company by 3-17 per cent for FY23 and FY24 to account for the improvement in multiple parametres.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 20:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU