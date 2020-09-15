Mumbai airport delays salary and vendor dues, says no access to funds

JUST IN
Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai airport, which is set for a change in ownership, has delayed employee salaries and vendor payments since July due to a court ordered status quo on use of funds in an escrow account. All the receivables of the airport are deposited in an escrow account.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has had no access to funds in that account since mid July, the airport operator disclosed in an affidavit last week. The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by the Indian Airports Employees Union. The union represents trolley service workers (not direct employees of MIAL) ...

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 17:45 IST

