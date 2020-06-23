Murugappa Group posts 2.8% rise in Q4 FY20 profit after tax at Rs 2,946 cr

The diversified business conglomerate Murugappa Group has recorded a 2.8 per cent rise in its profit after tax for the year ending March 31, 2020 at Rs 2,946 crore.

The group registered a growth of 3.3 per cent in turnover at Rs 38,105 crore during 2019-20 as against Rs 36,890 crore recorded previous year.

According to a statement from the group, the manufacturing entities of the group generated a free cash flow at 119 per cent of the profit after tax.

The cash flow was Rs 1,903 crore (2019-20) as against negative Rs 30 crore registered previous year (2018- 19), the company said.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) posted a growth of 3.8 per cent at Rs 5,347 crore as against Rs 5,152 crore.

On capital expenditure, the group have spent Rs 1,009 crore with a total spend in two years (2018-19 and 2019-20) to the tune of Rs 1,610 crore against the planned Rs 2,000 crore.

The company said the return on capital employed of the manufacturing entities improved to 18.9 per cent in the current year as against 17 per cent in the previous year.



The return on equity of the financial services businesses improved to 20.4 per cent in the current year from 19.8 per cent registered previous year without considering the extraordinary provisioning.

The group said the manufacturing entities have reduced loan outstanding of Rs 1,540 crore leading to an improvement in total debt equity.