Muscle & Strength India plans to open 100 stores in the next one year

Muscle & Strength India, a retailer of fitness supplements and nutritional products headquartered in New Delhi, said it aims to open 100 stores in the next one year.

The company is eyeing to launch outlets through franchisee route with an investment of Rs 20 crore as it seeks to deepen its presence in India's growing nutritional supplement space.

Muscle & Strength India currently has 15 stores spread across multiple cities. It has over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from more than 42 brands.

The company has also recently entered into manufacturing of its private-label product Perfect Series in the sports nutrition category and will widen its portfolio in the near future.

The company has also roped in celebrity fitness trainer Mayank Pawar for promotional activities. Prince Narula, winner of several reality shows in India also has a stake in the company.

“In a short span of time, Muscle & Strength India has already made its mark with its authentic and genuine products and has become one of the fastest growing retail chains in the health supplement market in India. Apart from metros, we are also witnessing demand in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities where availability of latest, genuine and economically priced supplements is still a challenge. We believe that by next year, we will be one of the largest chains in India in our segment,” said Praveen Chirania, founder, Muscle & Strength India.

He added that the company aims to expand this year and further launch products in various variants, focusing on different health and wellness categories and segments.