My favourite ad campaign is 'Seatbelt Crew': V Spark's Atul Pratap Singh

Which is your favourite campaign and why? It would be the Seatbelt Crew ad campaign 2014. The two-minute awareness video campaign was an internet sensation and logged 1 million hits in two days.

At a busy traffic signal as the light gets red, a bunch of transgenders wearing bright blue silk saris like air hostesses take position and start telling people about road safety over a megaphone. I liked the idea of the campaign, as we see transgenders every day at traffic signals but never see their presence useful. In this ad campaign, they have been used to make people aware about the use ...