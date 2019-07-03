My favourite campaign is Nike's 'Find Your Greatness': Kartik Smetacek

Which is your favourite campaign and why? There are so many great campaigns I’ve loved and admired over the years: The Economist's campaign for its understated brilliance; Nike’s ‘Find Your Greatness’ campaign, which to me is still the epitome of simplicity, and Droga 5’s “Still Free” campaign that expanded the boundaries of what communication can be.

However, if I had to pick an all-time favourite, it would be the Sports Illustrated campaign from the early 2000s. For a young copywriter just about finding his feet, the campaign was a ...