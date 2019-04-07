My favourite campaign is 'Tap Project' by David Droga: Anil S Nair

Which is your favourite campaign and why? My all-time favourite project is a campaign called the Tap Project done by David Droga, one of the most well-known creative in the industry, and launched in 2007-08.

His agency Droga5 has done many iconic campaigns but I have chosen its Tap Project for United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) because it was way ahead of its time and it got people involved in the campaign. In New York and many other parts of the developed world water is potable, that is, you can drink off the tap, and people didn’t really believe that a water crisis is ...