My favourite campaign is 'Three Little Pigs': BBH India's Sarita Raghavan

Which is your favourite campaign and why? One of the great pieces of advertising that has stayed with me is the Three Little Pigs campaign by The Guardian. It was a film campaign and they had done some print work around it as well.

They have taken the fable of the wolf coming and destroying the houses of the pig brothers and made a modern satire — one which tells you how you can look at that story from different angles and how that narrative would look today. It was also done at a time when the very concept of news was evolving, public opinion had started to matter and different ...