Myntra starts under 48-hour delivery for fashion and beauty products

-
ALSO READ
Myntra has a big opportunity for democratising fashion through tech: CEO
Fashion retailer Myntra names veteran Nupur Nagpal as chief HR officer
Myntra festive sale eyes 60 mn visitors, is ready for 15K orders a minute
Walmart-owned Myntra launches one-of-a-kind 'Teens Store' on its platform
Myntra moves to new fashion, tech and sustainability oriented office
-
Online fashion retailer Myntra has introduced an express delivery service that will give shoppers their orders within 24-48 hours of purchase.
Myntra said the 'M-Express' service will deliver to more than 1,300 pin codes and it is unique for any fashion and beauty platform. 'M-Express' will allow speed-sensitive customers to easily search for M-Express products through delivery time filters and also visually identify such products with the help of M-Express tags that will be fulfilled through this new express delivery service. Customers can view the M-Express tag upfront on the list page across applicable styles.
“M-Express offers complete control to consumers in choosing their products based on the delivery timelines, thus empowering them to make better purchase decisions,” said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra. “We believe M-Express will be a game changer for the industry and drive delight for the fashion-forward customer base while reinforcing loyalty. This will in turn boost the opportunity for brands, and small and medium sellers to grow.”
Launched ahead of Myntra’s upcoming 16th edition of its flagship EORS, M-Express rides on the back of continuous tech innovations to offer consumers a delightful shopping experience. Tech-enabled network designs and streamlined operational efficiencies of Myntra’s supply chain partners, have paved the way for an optimised supply chain network that is critical to run the M-Express successfully. Forward deployment centres (FDCs) will be offered to brands and sellers and will be leveraged for optimal logistical performance and the M-Express service will be functional uniformly across the platform.
There has been a pronounced shift in consumer expectations in terms of services such as express delivery; as per reports, faster shipping drives stickiness and generates higher demand. M-Express has currently been rolled out in metros across about 30 per cent of the styles available on Myntra. It will expand to tier 2 and 3 cities, as well as launch the web version of the feature in the coming months.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU