Myntra starts under 48-hour delivery for fashion and beauty products

Online fashion retailer has introduced an express delivery service that will give shoppers their orders within 24-48 hours of purchase.

said the 'M-Express' service will deliver to more than 1,300 pin codes and it is unique for any fashion and beauty platform. 'M-Express' will allow speed-sensitive customers to easily search for M-Express products through delivery time filters and also visually identify such products with the help of M-Express tags that will be fulfilled through this new express delivery service. Customers can view the M-Express tag upfront on the list page across applicable styles.

“M-Express offers complete control to consumers in choosing their products based on the delivery timelines, thus empowering them to make better purchase decisions,” said Nandita Sinha, CEO, . “We believe M-Express will be a game changer for the industry and drive delight for the fashion-forward customer base while reinforcing loyalty. This will in turn boost the opportunity for brands, and small and medium sellers to grow.”

Launched ahead of Myntra’s upcoming 16th edition of its flagship EORS, M-Express rides on the back of continuous tech innovations to offer consumers a delightful shopping experience. Tech-enabled network designs and streamlined operational efficiencies of Myntra’s supply chain partners, have paved the way for an optimised supply chain network that is critical to run the M-Express successfully. Forward deployment centres (FDCs) will be offered to brands and sellers and will be leveraged for optimal logistical performance and the M-Express service will be functional uniformly across the platform.

There has been a pronounced shift in consumer expectations in terms of services such as express delivery; as per reports, faster shipping drives stickiness and generates higher demand. M-Express has currently been rolled out in metros across about 30 per cent of the styles available on Myntra. It will expand to tier 2 and 3 cities, as well as launch the web version of the feature in the coming months.