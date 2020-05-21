MyTVS launches sanitisation services for cars as Lockdown 4.0 nears end

MyTVS, a multibrand car service provider, announced the launch of ‘Express Sanitisation Service’ for all brands of cars at its MyTVS outlets.

With the nation is on the verge of completing lockdown 4.0 and the workforce is beginning to move back to work, hygiene is utmost important.





For ensuring safer travel, MyTVS is offering the sanitization services at its outlets for all models of cars. On request, the service can also be extended to customers' doorstep, said the company

The service has been launched in Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Thiruvanathapuram, Kochi, Coimbatore, Madurai and Kollam.

Under the service, the vehicle will be cleaned and disinfected from any kind of germs and viruses.



The spray-based disinfectant being used is safe on car interiors, and can also remove stains, smudges and residue, besides killing bacteria and viruses.

MyTVS offers a variety of sanitisation products, from basic Car Wash and interior cleaning, to alcohol spray-vased sanitization, A/C disinfection, fumigation and fogging. The most basic product uses a spray-Based car sanitization product. It is a 15-minute process that kills 99 per cent of the bacteria and germs in the vehicle without leaving a sticky residue.

The Express Sanitisation service is priced at Rs 249 for hatchbacks, Rs 299 for sedans and Rs 349 for SUVs and luxury cars.