Nalco's Q1 net profit rises 61% to Rs 558 crore, revenue jumps 53%

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Monday reported a 60.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 557.91 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of higher revenue from operations.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 347.48 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a regulatory filing.
The PSU's consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,783.32 crore, over Rs 2,474.55 crore last year.
First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 21:33 IST