Nayara Energy seeks Centre's approval on independent directors' pay

The company said the remuneration proposed to be paid to the independent directors is comparable with the remuneration being paid for similar assignments in the industry

Topics
Nayara Energy | Rosneft | Stock Market

Dev Chatterjee & Shine Jacob  |  Mumbai/Chennai 

Nayara Energy

Russia’s Rosneft-owned Nayara Energy has sought the Centre’s permission to pay additional fees of $270,000 each to its independent directors — former banker Naina Lal Kidwai and former PWC India Chairman Deepak Kapoor.

Read our full coverage on Nayara Energy

First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 20:15 IST

