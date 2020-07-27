NBCC India bags two project orders worth Rs 204 crore in Seychelles

-
ALSO READ
NBCC up 11% despite a 68% fall in standalone net profit for March quarter
NBCC: Weak margins, muted pace of real estate monetisation key overhangs
NBCC gets NCLT nod to acquire Jaypee Infratech through insolvency process
NCLT approves NBCC's resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech with some tweaks
Rs 750 cr paid by JAL was towards obligation of Jaypee Infratech: NCLT
-
State-owned construction firm NBCC Ltd on Monday said it has bagged order worth Rs 204 crore in Seychelles.
In a regulatory filing, NBCC (India) Limited informed that it has received two orders on PMC (Project Management Consultant) basis.
It has bagged order of "construction of Police Headquarter (PHQ) in Seychelles (cost $13.9 million i.e. approx Rs. 104.19 crore)."
NBCC also secured an order of construction of Attorney General's (AG) Office Projects in Seychelles (Cost $13.38 Million i.e. approx 100.30 crore).
"The total estimated costs of these projects are $27.28 million (Rs 204.49 crore)," the filing said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU