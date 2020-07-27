JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

NAM India Q1 profit up 25% to Rs 156 cr; income falls to Rs 336.18 cr
Business Standard

NBCC India bags two project orders worth Rs 204 crore in Seychelles

In a regulatory filing, NBCC (India) Limited informed that it has received two orders on PMC (Project Management Consultant) basis

Topics
NBCC | NBCC (India)

Press Trust of India 

construction, realty, workers, jobs, employment, labour, real estate, concrete, cement, buildings, high rise, migrants
NBCC also secured an order of construction of Attorney General's (AG) Office Projects in Seychelles

State-owned construction firm NBCC Ltd on Monday said it has bagged order worth Rs 204 crore in Seychelles.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC (India) Limited informed that it has received two orders on PMC (Project Management Consultant) basis.

It has bagged order of "construction of Police Headquarter (PHQ) in Seychelles (cost $13.9 million i.e. approx Rs. 104.19 crore)."

NBCC also secured an order of construction of Attorney General's (AG) Office Projects in Seychelles (Cost $13.38 Million i.e. approx 100.30 crore).

"The total estimated costs of these projects are $27.28 million (Rs 204.49 crore)," the filing said.
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 20:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU