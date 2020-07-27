NBCC India bags two project orders worth Rs 204 crore in Seychelles

State-owned construction firm Ltd on Monday said it has bagged order worth Rs 204 crore in Seychelles.

In a regulatory filing, (India) Limited informed that it has received two orders on PMC (Project Management Consultant) basis.

It has bagged order of "construction of Police Headquarter (PHQ) in Seychelles (cost $13.9 million i.e. approx Rs. 104.19 crore)."

also secured an order of construction of Attorney General's (AG) Office Projects in Seychelles (Cost $13.38 Million i.e. approx 100.30 crore).

"The total estimated costs of these projects are $27.28 million (Rs 204.49 crore)," the filing said.