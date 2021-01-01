NCC bags 15 new orders worth Rs 8,980 crore from govt agencies in December

-
ALSO READ
L&T, NCC gain up to 2.5%, Ashoka Buildcon surges 11% on govt's infra push
NCC cadets enthused after PM announces plan for expansion in border, coasts
SC seeks govt's response on pleas against notification on company secretary
Rajnath approves proposal to expand NCC in 173 border, coastal districts
Rajnath Singh approves NCC expansion in 173 border, coastal districts
-
Infrastructure firm NCC on Friday said it has received 15 new orders worth Rs 8,980 crore in December from government agencies.
"NCC has received fifteen new orders totaling to Rs 8,980 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of December, 2020," the company said in a BSE filing.
These orders are received from Central/State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders, the company added.
Shares of NCC were trading 3.90 per cent higher at Rs 59.90 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU