NCC bags 15 new orders worth Rs 8,980 crore from govt agencies in December

Infrastructure firm on Friday said it has received 15 new orders worth Rs 8,980 crore in December from government agencies.

" has received fifteen new orders totaling to Rs 8,980 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of December, 2020," the company said in a BSE filing.

These orders are received from Central/State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders, the company added.

Shares of were trading 3.90 per cent higher at Rs 59.90 apiece on the BSE.

