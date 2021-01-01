Escorts tractor sales jump 88 per cent to 7,733 units in December

-
ALSO READ
Tractor growth, partnership with Japan's Kubota key triggers for Escorts
Escorts surges 5% as tractor sales grow 80% YoY in August
Escorts Ltd posts best-ever August sales; domestic tractor sales shoot 80%
Escorts rallies 18% in September on hopes of good tractor sales
Escorts hits all-time high after recording best-ever August tractor sales
-
Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Friday reported an 88 per cent jump in tractor sales at 7,733 units in December 2020.
The company had sold 4,114 units in December 2019.
Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 7,230 units as against 3,806 units in December 2019, up 90 per cent, Escorts said in a BSE filing.
Escorts said post lockdown, this is the first month where thecompany could supply as per demand of customers, some of whom waited long to get their preferred tractor brand.
"Going forward all macroeconomic factors remain in favour of continued growth and we do not expect any significant supply-demand gaps. Rising inflation, however, continues to be a worry," the company said.
Exports last month grew to 503 units compared with308 units in December 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU