Escorts tractor sales jump 88 per cent to 7,733 units in December

Farm equipment manufacturer Agri Machinery on Friday reported an 88 per cent jump in at 7,733 units in December 2020.

The company had sold 4,114 units in December 2019.

Domestic during last month stood at 7,230 units as against 3,806 units in December 2019, up 90 per cent, said in a BSE filing.

said post lockdown, this is the first month where thecompany could supply as per demand of customers, some of whom waited long to get their preferred tractor brand.

"Going forward all macroeconomic factors remain in favour of continued growth and we do not expect any significant supply-demand gaps. Rising inflation, however, continues to be a worry," the company said.

Exports last month grew to 503 units compared with308 units in December 2019.

