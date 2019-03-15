NCLAT asks CoC to submit fresh money distribution plan for Essar Steel

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday asked the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Steel and the successful resolution applicant for the company, ArcelorMittal, to submit a fresh money distribution plan for the company. Holding that “there cannot be any discrimination” between the financial creditors of the company, the said that the CoC, as well as, should come up with a better equitable distribution plan.

The appellate tribunal was hearing a plea moved by (StanChart), which had alleged that the core of the CoC had discriminated against it as the bank was being given only 1.7 per cent of its total dues from Steel’s resolution plan. while other financial creditors, forming part of the CoC, were getting over 85 per cent of their dues.

Apart from StanChart, the operational creditors of the company should also get at least 10% of the total resolution plan amount, the suggested.

“All operational creditors with claims less than Rs 1 crore should get 100 per cent of the dues and so should the employees of Steel. Only 90 per cent of Rs 42,000 crore should be allowed for financial creditors,” a two two-member bench headed by Chairperson Justice said.

The two-member bench also rejected a plea by the three directors of Asia Holdings, who had contended that the plan submitted by should be put on hold since they had not been given a copy of the resolution plan. The two-member bench, while rejecting this plea, observed that they should have moved this plea when the meetings of the CoC were going on and that it was a “rotten plea” now.

On Thursday, the had asked to consider revising its Rs 42,000 crore-bid for Essar Steel. ArcelorMittal’s current bid for the company includes an upfront payment of Rs 42,000 crore towards the debt resolution of Essar Steel, with an additional Rs 8,000 crore of capital infusion into the company to support operational improvement, increase production levels, and deliver enhanced levels of profitability. In October 2018, the CoC of Essar Steel had voted to approve ArcelorMittal’s plan and a letter of intent was issued. The total debt of Essar Steel stands at Rs 54,000 crore.