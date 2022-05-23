NCLAT dismisses Hinduja Leyland Finance plea for insolvency proceedings

JUST IN
The NCLAT has dismissed the plea of Hinduja Leyland Finance to initiate insolvency proceedings against its creditor Fly Express Logistics

A three-member bench of the appellate tribunal upheld the earlier orders of the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)

The NCLAT has dismissed the plea of Hinduja Leyland Finance to initiate insolvency proceedings against its creditor Fly Express Logistics.
A three-member bench of the appellate tribunal upheld the earlier orders of the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had on April 5, 2022, rejected the plea of Hinduja Leyland Finance.

First Published: Mon, May 23 2022. 02:05 IST

