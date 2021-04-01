NCLAT lifts restriction on any RBI action against SREI

The National Company Appellate Law Tribunal (NCLAT) has granted an ad-interim stay on a specific part of the Kolkata bench of NCLT’s order that barred the Reserve Bank of India from taking any coercive step against group.

had moved against the Kolkata bench’s order. And, in an ad-interim order, the said, "We are of the view that if the operation of the aforesaid direction is stayed it will not prejudice the proceedings pending before the Tribunal. Therefore, we deem it appropriate to pass ad-interim order. In Para 34 of the impugned order following direction is stayed till the pendency of this appeal."

Paragraph 34 of the impugned order of Kolkata bench of NCLT read, “All governmental or regulatory authorities shall be stopped from taking any coercive steps including reporting in any form and/or changing the account status of the company."

The had argued that the tribunal has exceeded its jurisdiction while passing such an order and prevented the statutory body to act as regulatory authority.

The observed that the scope of RBI’s appeal is limited to the extent that whether the tribunal while exercising the jurisdiction under Section 230 of the Act, can pass aforesaid directions against the

The Kolkata bench of NCLT had granted group a moratorium on repayments. The order said, “.....in the meantime till further orders, the creditors (including representative security or debenture trustees) of the applicant company covered under the scheme shall maintain status quo with respect to their respective contractual terms dues claims and rights and the creditors (including security or debenture trustees)."