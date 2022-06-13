NCLAT rejects Amazon plea against CCI suspension; tells it to pay Rs 201 cr

-
ALSO READ
Jeff Bezos vs Kishore Biyani 2.0: RIL may pick up FRL through insolvency
Lenders allow Biyani's Future Retail to pay interest on foreign bonds
Bank of India moves NCLT as lead lender to Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail
Future Group hasn't made disclosures to stock exchanges, says Amazon
Taking on Google, FB, Apple: CCI seeks more teeth to tackle Big Tech
-
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday turned down Amazon.com’s plea that challenged antitrust body Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) order striking down its 2019 deal with the Future group. It was for suppressing information while seeking regulatory approval.
The deal involves a Rs 1,431-crore investment by the US major to purchase a 49 per cent stake in Kishore Biyani-led Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL) in 2019.
The tribunal has upheld views of the CCI that Amazon had misled the antitrust regulator to believe — through false statements and material omissions — that the combination and its purpose were in the interest of Amazon in the business of FCPL.
However, the actual purpose of the transaction was to achieve a strategic alignment with the Future group as a ‘foot-in-door’ in the Indian retail sector, it said in its 300-page order.
The tribunal observed that Amazon had made only limited disclosures with regard to Future Retail (FRL) only in the realm of FRL’s equity warrants held by FCPL.
It had not spelt out the real combination, that is, acquiring ‘strategic rights’ and interests over FRL as well as executing ‘commercial contracts’ between it and FRL.
Citing CCI’s December order, NCLAT said, “This appellate tribunal is in complete agreement with the view arrived at by the CCI.”
The NCLAT also upheld the penalty of Rs 200 crore imposed by CCI in its order, stating it is to secure “ends of justice.”
Amazon was also directed to file a Form-II (comprehensive details) and deposit the penalty within 45 days. The NCLAT’s reasoning is that the penalty is a fair and sensible one.
Notably, CCI’s fine break up is Rs 1 crore for suppressing information and Rs 200 crore for failure to notify the combination, in terms of obligation.
Sources said that Amazon’s legal team is reviewing the NCLAT order and may challenge it in the Supreme Court.
“While making a submission to CCI, it clearly mentioned that the company’s investment in Future Coupons was a strategic investment.
This is because the government — at some point in time — may allow investment into the multi-brand retail sector in the country,” said people aware of Amazon’s legal strategy.
The team, according to sources, is reviewing the 300-page order.
It is expected to contend that Amazon gave all the information to CCI in written format but CCI is now saying that it should have emphatically pointed out FRL, sources said.
On observation that Amazon gave different views at different forms, sources said that Amazon didn’t structure or present the document in a way that it would become complex for CCI to understand or suppress any information.
The same document was also shared with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre during the arbitration procedure. It clearly understood that Amazon’s investment was going into Future Retail through Future Coupons, sources pointed out.
Amazon may also contend that CCI does not have the authority to unwind the deal approval post 12 months. The person said that the 'abeyance' won’t be applicable.
“CCI either had to approve or revoke the deal within 12 months,” they said.
On CCI’s powers and limitations, the tribunal underlined that CCI has an incidental/ancillary/residual power to pass an 'order’ of keeping its approval orders in abeyance.
It said that since Amazon had not notified the 'proposed combination’ as a 'whole’ and in an omnibus manner, the period of limitation of one year…is “inapplicable.”
“With CCI getting a thumping from the appellate tribunal, the companies involved in merger and acquisition activities will be on their toes when evaluating deals and the level of disclosures,” said Vaibhav Choukse, partner (competition law) at JSA.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU