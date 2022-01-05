NCLAT sets aside NCLT approval of Twin Star's resolution plan for Videocon

-
ALSO READ
NCLT Mumbai orders freeze of Videocon group promoters' assets
NCLAT stays NCLT's nod to Twinstar's resolution plan for Videocon Group
Vedanta's acquisition of Videocon assets may get derailed after NCLT order
Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot moves NCLAT against Deloitte, CoC and Vedanta
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
-
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) order approving the resolution plan submitted by Vendata’s Twin Star Technologies. It has remitted the matter back to Videocon’s committee of creditors (CoC) for fresh bids.
Bank of Maharashtra, Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), and IFCI had appealed against the NLCT order in NCLAT in July 2021, following which the appellate tribunal had stayed the NLCT order. They were the dissenting financial creditors in the committee of creditors.
Bank of Maharashtra, in its appeal, had alleged that the order of NCLT approving the resolution plan was “ex-facie illegal”, bad in law, and contrary to the settled provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of 2016. The bank has an exposure of Rs 1,216.88 crore to the Videocon Group.
In June last year, the Mumbai bench of NCLT had approved the resolution plan of Twin Star Technologies -- a promoter entity of the Vedanta Resources group -- for the Videocon group. But it had pointed out that the successful resolution applicant is "paying almost nothing" as the amount offered is only 4.15 per cent of total outstanding claim. It noted the hair cut for all the creditors is 95.85 per cent and suggested to both committee of creditors (CoC) and the successful applicant an increase in the payout.
In the Videocon matter, out of a total claim amount of Rs 71,433.75 crore, admitted claims were Rs 64,838.63 core, and the resolution plan approved was for an amount of only Rs 2,962.02 crore, which constituted only 4.15 per cent of total outstanding claim amount and the total hair cut to all the creditors was 95.85 per cent.
NLCT in its order had requested both committee of creditors (CoC) and successful resolution applicant to increase the payout amount to the operational creditors, especially MSMEs.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU