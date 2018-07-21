NCLAT to start day-to-day hearing of Binani Cement case from August 1

The NCLAT on Saturday started its hearing over the fate of debt-ridden Binani Cements, which has received bids from and Bharat Group.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directed the matter to be listed on August 1, from when it would start day-to-day hearings on the cross petitions filed by Bharat Group firm and the country's largest maker

Earlier on July 2, the Supreme Court had transferred all matters related to corporate insolvency resolution process of Binani to the appellate tribunal from the National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata.

The apex court had directed NCLAT to hear the case on a day-to-day basis.

had moved the Supreme Court against a decision by the lenders of Binani to consider the revised resolution plan submitted by

The Committee of Creditors had also asked to revise its offer of Rs 69.3 billion.

UltraTech Cement's revised offer was at Rs 79 billion, against its earlier bid of Rs 72 billion.

was earlier the second-highest bidder and had come up with an improved offer, backed by promoters of Binani Cements.