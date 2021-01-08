NCLT issues notice to DGCA, MoCA to clear stance on Jet Airways' slots

The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday issued notices to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) on the issue of slots that were with but were awarded to others temporarily since the troubled airline folded operations.

The matter has been adjourned to January 12.

The consortium of UAE-based Murari Lal Jalan and London’s Kalrock Capital, which has won the bid to revive Jet Airways, had earlier said it expected to start operating the airline by the summer of 2021.

Jet was grounded on April 17 due to and subsequently went into administration in June 2019. When Jet shut operations, it had close to 700 such slot pairs, including 116 in Delhi and 214 in Mumbai.

Airport slot pairs are timings granted by an airport or designated civil aviation authority for scheduled landing and departure of a flight. The Mumbai Bench of the had earlier directed the government to offer clarity on the slots available to Jet.