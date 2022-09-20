NDTV promoters move Supreme Court against SAT order

New Delhi Television (NDTV) on Tuesday announced that its promoters will move the against an order passed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) asking them to pay Rs 5 crore as penalty for the alleged non-disclosure of loan agreements. This, despite the tribunal reducing the penalty imposed by Sebi from Rs 25 crore to Rs 5 crore.

