JUST IN
Byju's focusing on profitable growth, $2 bn revenue in sight: CEO to staff
US market growth expectations drive healthy gains for Cipla stock
Can Fin Homes stock under pressure second day in row, sheds 4% on BSE
ONDC and UPI together will reorder India's supply chain: Nandan Nilekani
McLeod Russel India lenders likely to discuss Carbon Resources proposal
OYO working on 'green tag' for sustainable hotels on its platform: CEO
35 firms submit applications under PLI scheme for specialty Steel: Scindia
Ola Electric plans to hire 3K to focus on non-software engineering domains
Adani pledges entire Ambuja, ACC stake with banks to fund cement foray
KKR, Hero Group put $450 mn equity investment in Hero Future Energies
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Byju's focusing on profitable growth, $2 bn revenue in sight: CEO to staff
Business Standard

NDTV promoters move Supreme Court against SAT order

This, despite the tribunal reducing the penalty imposed by Sebi from Rs 25 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Topics
NDTV | Supreme Court

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

NDTV logo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
NDTV logo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

New Delhi Television (NDTV) on Tuesday announced that its promoters will move the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) asking them to pay Rs 5 crore as penalty for the alleged non-disclosure of loan agreements. This, despite the tribunal reducing the penalty imposed by Sebi from Rs 25 crore to Rs 5 crore.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on NDTV

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 21:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.