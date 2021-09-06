Nearly 47% closed cases under IBC in liquidation till June, says IBBI

Nearly 47 per cent or 1,349 cases closed under the insolvency law ended up in till the end of June this year but economic value in majority of the cases had eroded even before commencement of the corporate insolvency resolution process, according to

A total of 4,541 CIRPs (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) were initiated till end of June and out of them, 2,859 were closed.

Out of them, 1,349 CIRPs ended in while 396 ended in approval of resolution plans, as per the latest quarterly newsletter of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

"About 47 per cent of the CIRPs, which were closed, yielded orders for liquidation, as compared to 14 per cent ending up with a resolution plan.

"However, 75 per cent of the CIRPs ending in (1,011 out of 1,349) were earlier with Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) and / or defunct. The economic value in most of these CDs (Corporate Debtors) had almost completely eroded even before they were admitted into CIRP.

"These CDs had assets, on average, valued at around 7 per cent of the outstanding debt amount," the newsletter said.

In recent times, there have been concerns raised in certain quarters about the number of going into liquidation and steep haircuts taken by creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which has been in force for nearly five years.

is a key institution in implementing the Code.

"Till June 30, 2021, realisation by FCs (Financial Creditors) under resolution plans in comparison to liquidation value is 167.95 per cent, while the realisation by them in comparison to their claims is 36 per cent. It is important to note that out of the 396 CDs rescued through resolution plans, 127 were in either BIFR or defunct," the newsletter added.

Around 51 per cent of the CIRPs were triggered by Operational Creditors (OCs) while nearly 43 per cent were initiated by FCs.

"However, about 80 per cent of CIRPs having an underlying default of less than Rs 1 crore, were initiated on applications by OCs, while about 80 per cent of CIRPs, having an underlying default of more than Rs 10 crore, were initiated on applications by FCs," it noted.

According to the newsletter, the share of CIRPs initiated by CDs is declining over time and they usually initiated the process with very high underlying defaults.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)