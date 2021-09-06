Infosys 'almost completed' buyback programme; committee to meet on Sept 8

-
ALSO READ
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
Infosys Q4 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 5,076 cr; announces Rs 9,200 cr buyback
Infosys Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 5,195 cr; ups FY22 guidance
Infosys Q4FY21 preview: PAT seen rising 14-23%; buyback details eyed
Infosys gains 3%, hits new high as board to consider buyback of shares
-
Infosys on Monday said it has almost completed its buyback programme and its buyback committee will meet on September 8 to consider closure of the buyback programme.
Infosys board has approved an up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback plan, which commenced from June 25. The IT major had proposed to buy back shares at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 apiece.
"The buyback committee of the company will, on September 8, 2021, consider proposals, including but not to limited to, the closure of the buyback, pursuant to the terms of the public announcement, in view of the fact that the company has utilised 99.99 per cent of the maximum buyback size (excluding transaction costs)," a regulatory filing said on Monday.
The outcome of these considerations will be duly disseminated to the stock exchanges in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India norms, it added.
As per the proposed timeline, the last date for the buyback would either be December 24, 2021 (six months from the date of the opening of the buyback) or when the company completes the buyback by deploying the amount equivalent to the maximum buyback size - whichever is earlier.
"Subject to the market price of the equity shares being equal to the maximum buyback price, the indicative maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 5,25,71,428 equity shares, comprising approximately 1.23 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company as of March 31, 2021," a previous filing had said.
From FY20, Infosys had enhanced its capital allocation plan and had said it will return 85 per cent of free cash flow cumulatively over a five-year period via buyback and dividends.
In April, Infosys board had recommended a capital return of Rs 15,600 crore, including a final dividend of Rs 6,400 crore and open market buyback of shares of Rs 9,200 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU