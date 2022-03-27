Need strict debt recovery mechanism to boost lending: Andromeda CEO

-
ALSO READ
RBI panel recommendations will promote growth of digi-lending: Industry
Banks' non-food credit grows to 9.3% in December, shows RBI data
NBFCs to witness revival in growth this year; may see slight uptick in NPAs
Science amazing, but no global coordination: WHO chief scientist on Covid
What's behind Indians' credit card spending surge in recent months?
-
With the economy coming back on the rails post-COVID-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India may consider a strict debt recovery mechanism with regulatory backing to boost activities of lending institutions and ensure easy availability of funds for individuals, V Swaminathan, CEO Andromeda & Apnapaisa, said.
Having gone through a rough patch following the outbreak of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the lending institutions are expecting buoyancy in growth in the next financial year beginning April 1, he said.
"As the entire economy is coming back on track, we have witnessed an overall growth of around 30 per cent year-on-year across all the segments. The next financial year we are expecting to continue at the same pace, as the market sentiment is positive and the projections are progressive," Swaminathan said.
He further said that since COVID-19 struck, banks have become quite selective in terms of their exposure towards lending through partners and NBFCs as part of internal risk aversion framework, which lead to a liquidity shortage.
"...We are observing a significant change in the liquidity position after the Reserve Bank's decision to keep the rates unchanged and backing from the government. In my purview, we need to have some strict debt recovery mechanisms in place, backed by the regulatory authorities, as it will improve the revenue streams of our lending institutions," Swaminathan said.
Andromeda operates out of 68 major cities in the country, and in its two decades of operations has disbursed loans worth over Rs 15,333 crore to more than 10 lakh customers.
On plans to diversify loan portfolio, Swaminathan said the company strives to cater to its customers with tailor-made deals providing the best for their needs, which "obviously drives us to keep diversifying our product base".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU