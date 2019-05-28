JUST IN
Neelachal Ispat Nigam to supply steel billets to Power Grid Corporation

PGCIL will use the MS channels and angles produced from NINL steel billets for electrical transmission towers across the country

BS Reporter  |  Bhubaneswar 

Public sector steel producer Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) has struck a deal with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) for the supply of steel billets. Initially, NINL will provide billets to PGCIL for one year.

PGCIL will use the MS channels and angles produced from NINL steel billets for electrical transmission towers across the country.

NINL, jointly promoted by MMTC Ltd and two Odisha government PSUs, operates 1.1 million tonne per annum (mtpa) steel plant at Duburi within the Kalinganagar Industrial Complex. NINL has branched into production of steel billets to shore up margins. The public sector steel manufacturer is eyeing a major share in the special grade steel billet supply for the power transmission and distribution segment, which is growing at an accelerated pace in the country. NINL is also going to market its own brand of TMT, wire rods and structures through conversion agents.

Billets produced by NINL have already been widely accepted. The company has supplied billets to reputed players like TATA Steel, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and other important agencies.
