Neelachal Ispat Nigam to supply steel billets to Power Grid Corporation

-
ALSO READ
Neelachal Ispat Nigam starts production of special grade steel billet
Odisha steel PSU Neelachal Ispat Nigam commences steel billets production
Domestic steel firms set to hike prices by Rs 1,000 a tonne from March 1
NINL seeks to get back into the black, eyes net profit 2019-20 onwards
Neelachal Ispat Nigam achieves sales turnover of Rs 2100 cr in 2018-19
-
Public sector steel producer Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) has struck a deal with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) for the supply of steel billets. Initially, NINL will provide billets to PGCIL for one year.
PGCIL will use the MS channels and angles produced from NINL steel billets for electrical transmission towers across the country.
NINL, jointly promoted by MMTC Ltd and two Odisha government PSUs, operates 1.1 million tonne per annum (mtpa) steel plant at Duburi within the Kalinganagar Industrial Complex. NINL has branched into production of steel billets to shore up margins. The public sector steel manufacturer is eyeing a major share in the special grade steel billet supply for the power transmission and distribution segment, which is growing at an accelerated pace in the country. NINL is also going to market its own brand of TMT, wire rods and structures through conversion agents.
Billets produced by NINL have already been widely accepted. The company has supplied billets to reputed players like TATA Steel, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and other important agencies.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU