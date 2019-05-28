Neelachal Ispat Nigam to supply steel billets to Power Grid Corporation

Public sector producer (NINL) has struck a deal with (PGCIL) for the supply of billets. Initially, will provide billets to for one year.

will use the MS channels and angles produced from billets for electrical transmission towers across the country.

NINL, jointly promoted by Ltd and two Odisha government PSUs, operates 1.1 million tonne per annum (mtpa) steel plant at within the Kalinganagar Industrial Complex. has branched into production of steel billets to shore up margins. The public sector steel manufacturer is eyeing a major share in the special grade steel billet supply for the power transmission and distribution segment, which is growing at an accelerated pace in the country. NINL is also going to market its own brand of TMT, wire rods and structures through conversion agents.

Billets produced by NINL have already been widely accepted. The company has supplied billets to reputed players like TATA Steel, (SAIL) and other important agencies.