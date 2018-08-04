Neeraj Aggarwal to head Boston Consulting Group's APAC business

-
Management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group has elevated the company’s India head Neeraj Aggarwal as the new regional chair for the Asia Pacific region, which includes India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, China, and Southeast Asia.
Aggarwal currently heads the India operations as its managing director. He takes over from Janmejaya Sinha, who has led the Asia Pacific operations of BCG since 2009. Sinha has been appointed chairman of BCG India.
An alumnus of IIT-Delhi and IIM-Ahmedabad, Aggarwal had earlier served as a member of BCG’s global client team, besides serving as the head of its technology, media and telecom practice BCG president and CEO Rich.
Lesser said the firm will “identify and appoint a new managing director in India before the end of September”.
