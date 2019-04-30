Ness Wadia gets 2-year suspended jail term for possession of drugs: Report

Ness Wadia, chairman of the and co-owner of cricket team, has been sentenced to a two-year jail term in Japan for drug possession while on a skiing holiday, the Financial Times reported.

Wadia, the eldest son of and heir to the 283-year-old Wadia Group, was arrested at a Japanese airport in early March after custom officials found about 25 gm cannabis resin in his trouser pocket.

According to the report, Wadia has admitted to possession, saying that the drug was for his personal use.



An email to Wadia's office from Business Standard remained unanswered.

Wadia spent a period in detention before his indictment on March 20. He was awarded a two-year prison sentence by a district court in Japan. The sentence was suspended for five years.

Wadia also serves as director on the boards of various such as Britannia Industries, Bombay Dyeing, GoAir and Wadia Techno Engineering Services.