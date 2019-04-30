Ness Wadia gets 2-year suspended jail term for possession of drugs: Report

-
ALSO READ
News digest: Disinvestment target, Wadia case, hurdle for NBFCs, and more
Ratan Tata, Tata Sons directors summoned in Nusli Wadia's defamation suit
Wadia family to continue legal battle for Jinnah House's ownership
Nusli Wadia defamation suit: Court summons Ratan Tata, Tata Sons directors
Bombay HC refuses to stay proceedings in case against Tata, others
-
Ness Wadia, chairman of the Bombay Burmah Group and co-owner of Kings XI Punjab cricket team, has been sentenced to a two-year jail term in Japan for drug possession while on a skiing holiday, the Financial Times reported.
Wadia, the eldest son of Nusli Wadia and heir to the 283-year-old Wadia Group, was arrested at a Japanese airport in early March after custom officials found about 25 gm cannabis resin in his trouser pocket.
According to the report, Wadia has admitted to possession, saying that the drug was for his personal use.
An email to Wadia's office from Business Standard remained unanswered.
Wadia spent a period in detention before his indictment on March 20. He was awarded a two-year prison sentence by a district court in Japan. The sentence was suspended for five years.
Wadia also serves as director on the boards of various Wadia Group companies such as Britannia Industries, Bombay Dyeing, GoAir and Wadia Techno Engineering Services.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU