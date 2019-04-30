JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Maruti launches Ertiga with 1.5 litre diesel engine at Rs 9.86 lakh
Business Standard

Ness Wadia gets 2-year suspended jail term for possession of drugs: Report

Wadia, heir to the 283-year-old Wadia Group, was arrested at a Japanese airport in early March after custom officials found about 25 gm cannabis resin in his trouser pocket

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ness Wadia
Ness Wadia | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Ness Wadia, chairman of the Bombay Burmah Group and co-owner of Kings XI Punjab cricket team, has been sentenced to a two-year jail term in Japan for drug possession while on a skiing holiday, the Financial Times reported.

Wadia, the eldest son of Nusli Wadia and heir to the 283-year-old Wadia Group, was arrested at a Japanese airport in early March after custom officials found about 25 gm cannabis resin in his trouser pocket.

According to the report, Wadia has admitted to possession, saying that the drug was for his personal use.

An email to Wadia's office from Business Standard remained unanswered.

Wadia spent a period in detention before his indictment on March 20. He was awarded a two-year prison sentence by a district court in Japan. The sentence was suspended for five years.

Wadia also serves as director on the boards of various Wadia Group companies such as Britannia Industries, Bombay Dyeing, GoAir and Wadia Techno Engineering Services.
First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 12:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU