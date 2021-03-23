Nestle India digs deeper in the rural market, aims to grow business

After staging a graceful comeback from the 2015 Maggi contamination crisis, food and beverages giant Nestle India has set another ambitious target for itself. With its business growing by double digits for the past three years, the company has decided to grow its rural footprint in the next three years at least by a third.

