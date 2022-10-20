Nestle could sustain sales growth outperformance in the coming quarters

Powered by double-digit across segments, the Indian subsidiary of the world’s largest food and beverage maker, India, posted a strong revenue performance in the September quarter for the 2022-23 financial year (Q2FY23). for the company, which owns brands such as Nescafe, Maggi, Milkmaid, Sunrise, and KitKat among others, was up 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY), led by a rise in volumes, product mix and realisations.