Nestle: Stock offers good opportunity for medium to long-term investors

Shares of Nestle India have not only seen some correction in the recent past, but have also significantly underperformed the sector and benchmark indices. The disappointing performance in June 2020 quarter (Q2) has added to the pressure given that the stock has shed 7 per cent since the results were announced a month back, while the Nifty FMCG index is up 1.6 per cent during the same period.

Over a longer time period, the underperformance is more stark. As compared to an over 24 per cent rise in Nifty and 8 per cent gain in Nifty FMCG index since April 27, 2020, Nestle India's stock is ...