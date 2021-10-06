New-age pharmacy start-ups tap 'kirana' networks, eye US market

New-age pharmacy start-ups are trying to disrupt the unorganised sector by not only going digital, but also tapping into kirana networks to go micro-local. They are even setting their sights on the unorganised pharmacy retail market in the US.

India has close to 800,000 retail pharmacies, one of the largest in the world, but only 40 of these are in the top 20 cities. New entrants in the largely unorganised Indian pharmaceuticals market are trying out innovative ways to tap a vast market that lies in the hinterland. According to the Economic Survey 2021, India’s pharma market is ...