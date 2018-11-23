New Hyundai Santro Sportz is a stylish update of the outmoded Tall Boy

Evolution. That’s the word that comes to mind as I slip into the driver’s seat of the newly launched Hyundai Santro Sportz.

The compact hatchback is equipped with automatic transmission and bang for the buck — but not the kind you would see a few years ago, when the Santro offered a little more than what the cheapest options available in the market did. But the past, as they say, belongs in the past. The Santro that was launched last month is packed with features: air-conditioning vents that are hooked up to the rear of the car so that passengers in the backseat ...