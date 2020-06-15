New launches could spur growth at Abbott India, near-term headwinds weigh

The Abbott India stock is down about six per cent from its highs over the last week on lower-than-expected March quarter results and muted near-term outlook. The company is likely to report a soft June quarter given the Covid-19 outbreak which has impacted raw material availability, supply chain as well as demand.

The demand worries are visible in the sales numbers for April and May with the company reporting a eight per cent decline each year-on-year. However, the company outperformed the market, which fell 9-11 per cent over the past two months. The decision by the Indian drug ...