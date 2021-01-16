JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Domestic air traffic slips to 7-year low in 2020 amid Covid-19 lockdown
Business Standard

New launches pick up, but home sales yet to revive amid Covid-19 pandemic

New launches bounced back - registering 12 per cent growth in the October-December quarter.

Topics
Real Estate  | home sales

Arnab Dutta 

home loans, house, flats, apartments, credit, residential
Sales, however, continue to remain tepid as a gloomy economic outlook, faltering income levels

The Covid-19 pandemic disruptions and the subsequent lockdown brought the already stressed real estate sector to its knees during mid-2020.

However, by the end of year, new launches bounced back – registering 12 per cent growth in the October-December quarter.

Sales, however, continue to remain tepid as a gloomy economic outlook, faltering income levels, and legacy issues in the sector keep buyers skeptical.

chart

chart

chart

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, January 16 2021. 01:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.