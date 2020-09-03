New orders and execution likely to remain subdued in Q2, say analysts

Tendering and project award activity for the capital goods and engineering sector has almost doubled in July from a year ago. Despite the rise, analysts expect the July-September quarter to be a tough one —both for new orders and execution.

The significant year-on-year (YoY) rise in awards is driven by a low base effect due to elections last year. Some also expect the current quarter to be worse compared to the January-March and April-June quarter performance in terms of new order wins. In addition, new order visibility for the remaining part of the year is limited to sectors ...