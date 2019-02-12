With 18 brands in the bag, 'Gully Boy' Ranveer believes his time is now

Instead of sitting indoors, Ranveer Singh requests if he can walk and talk instead. “I need to get out and get some cardio,” he says.

The actor never lets his mask slip as Ranveer Singh, who has built his image around a wide range of eccentricities—be it the clothes he wears, the endorsements he chooses or the movies he picks—is careful to ensure that the man and the brand are never at odds with each other. Singh charges close to Rs 3-5 crore a day depending on the brand and the duration of the engagement which is at par with what other actor-endorsers such ...