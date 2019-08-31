NextGen PSBs: Indian Bank-Allahabad Bank merger to boost scale of ops

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the merger of 10 state-owned banks to form four big banks. One among them was Allahabad Bank’s merger with Chennai-based Indian Bank. Managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Indian Bank Padmaja Chunduru speaks to T E Narasimhan on how the merger will benefit the bank and the challenges ahead.

Edited excerpts: What is your view about the merger? We are very happy. We did not lose our identity and Indian Bank is rightly recognised for its self-driven growth. In this whole merger, Indian Bank is the only ...