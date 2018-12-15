NGT orders reopening of Vendata's copper plant, TN govt to approach SC

In a setback to government, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set aside its closure order of Group's copper plant at Thoothukudi, The further directed Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to pass fresh order of renewal of consent within three weeks.

The appellant will be entitled to restoration of electricity for its operations, the court said in the order.

The Tamil Nadu government will now file a review petition against the order.

The court also asked to spend Rs 1 billion within a period of 3 years for welfare of the inhabitants in the area.

It may be noted that had offered to invest Rs 1 billion for the welfare of people living close to the plant, apart from the CSR activities carried out by the firm.

said that the amount should be spent on projects like water supply, health services and skill development. "The action plan prepared for utilisation of the amount should get approved from MoEF&CC which may also oversee the compliance thereof. Such action plan and progress achieved in implementation of said plan may also be uploaded on the said website for the purpose of dissemination," the court said.

The tribunal had earlier constituted a three-member committee to look into the allegations of environmental pollution against the mining giant. The committee, which was headed by former Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Tarun Agrawal, had said that no notice or opportunity of hearing was given to Vedanta before the closure of the plant.

The state government had ordered the closure of the copper smelter plant after 13 persons were killed in police firing on May 22, 2018 in Thoothukudi when violence broke out during the protest by locals demanding closure of the plant.

The state government subsequently issued an order for "permanent closure" of the copper smelter, following which the company moved National Green Tribunal to challenge it.