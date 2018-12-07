SC refuses to stay CBI probe against cops firing during Sterlite protests

The Friday refused to stay the order for a CBI probe against police officials for firing during the anti- in Tamil Nadu in May this year.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued a notice to the CBI on the petition filed by the challenging the High Court order.

"We have to see the other side," the bench, also comprising Justice S K Kaul, said when senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi sought a stay of the high court's order.

The had taken place in Tuticorin district during the anti- that claimed 13 lives on May 22, 2018.

The high court ordered that FIRs be registered against top police officials and officials of the civil administration.