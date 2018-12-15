TN will challenge NGT order for reopening Sterlite plant in SC: Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Saturday said the state will challenge in the an order of the Green Tribunal which set aside the government's closure of mining firm Ltd's Sterlite Copper plant at Tuticorin.

The NGT Saturday allowed the appeal of the company challenging closure of its plant, saying the closure order was "non-sustainable" and "unjustified".

The tribunal has asked the (TNPCB) to pass a fresh order for renewal of consent and authorisation to handle hazardous substances.

"The will appeal against this order in the Supreme Court," Palaniswami told reporters here.

On May 28, the state government had ordered the TNPCB to seal and "permanently" close the mining group's copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.

At least 13 people were killed and several injured in during anti-Sterilte protests on May 22 and 23.

The recently refused to stay a order for a CBI probe against police officials for firing during the protests.