NHPC, DVC sign pact to set up joint venture firm for hydro power: Report

-
ALSO READ
JSW Neo Energy to set up hydro pumped storage project in Chhattisgarh
JSW Group to develop 900 MW pumped storage hydel project in Bengal
Investment firm DVC announces close of $80 mn fund for SaaS start-ups
SJVN signs papers to get Rs 6,333 cr loan for Arun-3 hydro project in Nepal
China, Solomons Islands ink draft of controversial security pact
-
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Damoder Valley Corporation to explore possibility of forming a joint venture firm for setting up hydro power and pump storage projects.
As per a regulatory filing, the MoU heralds a new dawn in co-operation between the two power sector organisations in jointly harnessing the hydro power and pump storage projects as energy storage solutions. This is in line with the national objective of Energy Transition i.e 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and net zero by 2070.
"NHPC Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Damoder Valley Corporation (DVC) on July 20, 2022 to explore formation of Joint Venture company (JVC) for exploring and setting up Hydropower and Pump Storage Projects", the filing said.
Both companies would look at joint development of mutually identified projects.
NHPC has an installed capacity of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations, including two projects in joint venture mode, as per its web portal. Its plants generated 24,855 million units of power in 2021-2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU