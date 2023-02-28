JUST IN
Adani group to repay $790 million share-backed loans, says report
Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) buys Biocon shares worth Rs 185 crore
NCLT admits insolvency plea against Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd
NTPC transfers 15 renewable energy assets to NGEL for Rs 10,000 crore
TCIL enters into pact with BSNL for captive non-public network services
Asian Development Bank agrees for funding Rs 1,311.20 cr tourism projects
Investors jittery as Vedanta stocks, bonds take a hit amid debt worries
Decoded: How the GACs will respond to grievances of online users
Tata Power Renewable board okays allotment of 200 mn shares to GreenForest
RPSG Capital Ventures expands D2C portfolio, invests in oral care brand
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Adani group to repay $790 million share-backed loans, says report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NHPC's Rs 32k-cr hydel project near China border gets Centre's approval

The approved investment includes Rs 6,720 crore of government support for flood moderation and enabling infrastructure, such as roads and bridges connecting the construction site

Topics
NHPC | Hydel project | China

Bloomberg 

nhpc
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The government approved its largest ever hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh bordering China as India seeks to build renewable generation to meet rising power demand.

The government approved the estimated investment of Rs 31,900 crore for the 2,880-megawatt Dibang project, state-run hydropower producer NHPC said Monday. The project is estimated to take nine years to build.

India has classified hydropower as renewable energy and sees it as key in its transition away from coal to help manage the fluctuations caused by intermittent solar and wind supplies. However, the large-scale environmental damage and dislocation of communities to construct dams has hampered those plans, with local protests delaying projects and adding to construction costs.

Dibang, which will be built over more than 5,000 hectares (12,360 acres) of forest land, faces similar risks, according to Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator for nonprofit South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People. The company’s nine-year timeline is optimistic when accounting for potential delays because of local protests and geological difficulties, he said. “The cost is going to be much higher and benefits much lower,” Thakkar said. “There’s really no viability for such projects.”

The approved investment includes Rs 6,720 crore of government support for flood moderation and enabling infrastructure, such as roads and bridges connecting the construction site.

NHPC didn’t respond to an email seeking comments.

Several other projects in the Himalayan region are running years behind their original schedule, with some blamed for loosening the earth and forcing local evacuations.

“The Himalayan region is such a disaster-prone area and every such project is going to act as a force-multiplier for potential disasters,” Thakkar said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NHPC

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 22:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.