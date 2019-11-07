Nielsen to split its media, ads unit into 2 separate publicly traded firms

-
Nielsen Holdings Plc
The company's two franchises Global Media business that caters to media and advertising clients and Global Connect business that provides research data to consumer goods companies will become two separate units, Nielsen said in a statement.
The move, which is backed by one of its biggest shareholders Elliott Management, sent the company's shares up 5% in premarket trading.
