Apple releases first iOS 13.3 developer beta for all compatible iPhones

has released the first developer beta of iOS 13.3 for all compatible iPhones, just a week after the launch of iOS 13.2.

The latest builds can be obtained from the Developer Centre for participants in the Developer Beta programme, as well as via the usual over-the-air update for the devices already used for testing beta software.

The new update introduces Communication Limits for Screen Time, a feature that iPhone maker promised was coming to iOS 13 in a future update, MacRumors reported on Wednesday.

With this new feature, parents can control who their children are able to contact. It applies to the Phone, FaceTime, and Messages apps, along with iCloud contacts.

The beta appears to fix the iOS 13.2 issue that was causing apps to refresh more frequently than normal. Additionally, there's a new option to prevent Animoji and Memoji stickers from being displayed on the Emoji keyboard.