Night grocery delivery: Next on agenda for quick e-commerce platforms

Instamart is set to start delivering groceries till 3 am. In a message to its clients, the grocery delivery arm of restaurant delivery and search aggregator announced its latest move to extend services to the early hours. This move is a first in the industry. Earlier its delivery service was available from 7 am to 1 am.

In August, said it had witnessed a 16-fold growth in orders in the 12 months to June, with Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad ordering more items than the whole population of Canada. It also said that Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad saw the maximum orders for distress items.

Swiggy Instamart is the first in the country to announce night delivery services. However, its competitors like Dunzo, Zepto and Blinkit are not far behind in introducing delivery services beyond 1 am.



Reliance-backed also plans to pilot a round-the-clock delivery in select locations according to an Economic Times report.

Zepto, the 10-minutes delivery App is currently delivering till 1 am across 10 cities are now piloting round-the-clock deliveries as well according to the report.

Blinkit (earlier Groffers) also delivers groceries and essential items within a 10-minute time gap but its delivery timings remain from 6 am to 11 PM

Quick-commerce are set to take the night-delivery business to new heights.

However, the sustainability of these models is yet to be seen.